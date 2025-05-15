The first trailer for Sitaare Zameen Par was unveiled on May 13, 2025, and as with any film featuring the Khans, it quickly created a buzz online - both positive and negative. While many appreciated the trailer’s colourful, heartwarming tone and its feel-good concept, others pointed out that Sitaare Zameen Par appears to be a remake of the 2023 Hollywood film Champions, which starred Woody Harrelson. 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Trailer: Aamir Khan's Movie Called 'Frame-To-Frame' Copy of 'Champions'; Netizens Give Mixed Reviews.

Let’s clear the air: Sitaare Zameen Par is not a remake of the Hollywood version. It is, in fact, an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Campeones (which translates to Champions in English). Moreover, the makers have never been secretive about this. From the beginning, reports confirmed it was an authorised remake, and Aamir Khan - the film’s lead actor and producer - even reiterated this on his recent birthday.

Watch the Trailer of 'Sitaare Zameen Par':

'Campeones' - Where to Watch Online

The original 2018 Spanish film was directed by Javier Fesser and starred Javier Gutiérrez in the lead role. As shown in the Sitaare Zameen Par trailer, Gutiérrez plays a rude and arrogant basketball coach who, as part of a court sentence, is assigned to coach a team of players with disabilities.

Watch the Trailer of 'Campeones':

Campeones was the highest-grossing Spanish film of 2018 and was selected as Spain’s official entry for the Oscars the following year, though it did not make the final shortlist. The film’s heartfelt storytelling and success led to remakes in Arabic, German, English, and now Hindi. It even received a sequel titled Championext in 2023, which was also well received by critics and audiences.

Sadly, Campeones is not currently available on any streaming platform in India. However, viewers outside India can rent it on Prime Video or Apple TV+.

'Champions' - Where to Watch Online

In 2023, Bobby Farrelly (known for Dumb and Dumber and There’s Something About Mary) directed an English-language remake titled Champions, starring Woody Harrelson.

Unlike the original, Champions failed to capture the same level of acclaim and also underperformed at the box office. However, it is currently available for streaming in India on JioHotstar.

The Remake Debate

Is Aamir Khan wrong to remake a film? Not if it’s done officially and with due credit. But is it a wise move? That’s debatable. Aamir has found box office success with remakes before, such as Ghajini. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’: Before ‘Campeones’ Remake, Aamir Khan Movies That Were Remade From Other Languages and How They Fared at Box Office.

However, post-pandemic Bollywood has seen most remakes struggle to make an impact at the box office. Even Aamir’s last release, Laal Singh Chaddha - a remake of Forrest Gump - was a critical and commercial failure. So choosing another remake for his next project is undoubtedly a bold move. Whether this gamble pays off remains to be seen when the film releases on June 20.

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Brijendra Kala. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

