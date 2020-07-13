Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has been inspiring people, one post at a time. The actress has been lately quite active on Instagram with a dose of freshness and positivity. She has been posting about her own life, films and travel. One such wonderful throwback pic was shared by the star that has special connection to Bollywood's one of the most cherished films. Sonakshi Sinha Poses For Cosmopolitan India Magazine In a Sexy Black Dress and Offers a Strong Dose of Self-Love! (View Pic).

Sonakshi is seen posing across a wall art in New York, the trip she took in 2017. And this art is none other than the iconic poster of the film, Mother India. We can see Nargis' character painted on it and what else could be the better backdrop to pose for an artist, right? Asli Sona wrote on her Instagram, "This day. 2017. New York And my love for wall art! #throwback." Check out the post below.

Sonakshi Sinha

The Dabangg girl was recently seen shelling out a strong message on body positivity and dealing with trolls. In her chat with the Cosmopolitan Magazine cover, " It was a huge achievement for me. And I was so proud of myself. But people were still talking about how much I weighed and how I looked! Eventually, I told myself that I wouldn’t let them bring me down because they had no idea what I had been through, how hard I had worked to get here." As of now, Sonakshi is reliving her travel diaries and hope she keeps posting some colourful pics!

