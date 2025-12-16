Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha expressed severe frustration with Air India on Sunday, December 15, after her flight was delayed by six hours. Accusing the airline of an "hour by hour" flight delay for "no da*n reason", Sonakshi screamed in her post, "Absolutely Hate You Air India." The strong condemnation, posted on her official Instagram Story, read: "Absolutely HATE you @airindia. Been at the airport since 4 am to catch a 5 am flight which has been pushed to 11 am hour by hour for NO DAMN REASON. National carrier it seems. Do better." ‘We Should All Work Towards Putting an End to It’: Sonakshi Sinha Voices Concern Over Rising Online Trolling of Actors and Critics; Calls for Stronger Cyber Laws and Urges Everyone To End Digital Hate.

Sonakshi Sinha Slams Air India - See Post:

Sonakshi Sinha calls out Air India (Photo Credit; @aslisona/Instagram)

The Dabangg actress later deleted the post or it may have expired in Stories. By then, screenshots of her post had already circulated across social media platforms. Sonakshi did not reveal details of her flight and the destination. Air India has not issued an official statement on the incident either.

Indigo Crisis

Sonakshi's post drew attention to the challenges faced by passengers due to airline operational issues. Travellers are especially wary in the wake of the Indigo flight crisis that led to cancellations of a thousand flights in India in December 2025. Sonakshi, too, vented out, fearing Air India may also go that route. IndiGo Flight Cancellations: 104 IndiGo Flights Cancelled in Mumbai, 225 in Delhi As Airline Seeks FDTL Exemption From DGCA.

The Indigo flights were cancelled in the period around December 5, 2025, due to non-compliance with the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) rules for duty hours of the crew. However, flights of Indigo and other airlines on the north India route are still being cancelled as of December 16 due to the winter fog in Delhi NCR.

Sonakshi Sinha was recently seen in the Telugu movie Jatadhara - released theatrically on November 7, 2025 - with Sudheer Babu and Shilpa Shirodkar.

