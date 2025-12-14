Actress Sonakshi Sinha has taken a strong stand against the rising wave of online trolling and digital hate targeting film stars and critics. The actress, who recently attended an event in Mumbai, spoke openly about how deeply this issue troubles her and urged that it’s time to have stricter laws to stop such behaviour. ‘Jatadhara’: Sonakshi Sinha Calls Her Character a Dream Come True, Says ‘I’ve Waited Long for This’.

Sonakshi Sinha Urges Strict Cyber Laws To Stop Online Trolling

A video from the event has gone viral, in which Sonakshi can be seen addressing the matter with concern. She said, “Jo cheez jissey mujhey aur dikkat hai (the thing that troubles me) is this open attack on people online.” She further added, “I think that is something that we should all work towards putting an end to and try to figure out a solution to that… Ke koi bhi kahin bhi baithkar aapko kuch bhi bol rahe hai, and there is not much people can do about it. I feel we need to have strict laws to control it and keep a check on it.” Her statement comes at a time when several film reviewers and critics have been receiving online backlash for sharing their opinions. Recently, a few critics faced trolling for their reviews of Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar, where they discussed themes like hypermasculinity. One critic even had to take down their review after being targeted by hate comments. Sonakshi Sinha Sparks Pregnancy Buzz After Fans Notice Her Covering Belly While Posing With Husband Zaheer Iqbal at Vikram Phadnis’ 35th Anniversary Fashion Show (Watch Video)

Sonakshi Sinha Advocates Safer Digital Space

Sonakshi’s call for action highlights the urgent need to create a safer and more respectful digital space. She believes that while social media has its positives, it should not become a platform for spreading toxicity or attacking individuals. On the personal front, Sonakshi tied the knot with actor Zaheer Iqbal in 2024 under the Special Marriage Act. The intimate ceremony took place at her Mumbai home in the presence of family and close friends, followed by a grand reception for industry colleagues. Professionally, the actress stepped into Telugu cinema this year with Jatadhara, directed by Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan. The film also starred Sudheer Babu in the lead and Shilpa Shirodkar in a pivotal role. In Bollywood, she was last seen in Nikita Roy, which hit the theaters on July 18, 2025.

