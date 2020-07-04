Sonakshi Sinha has been wowing her fans with some amazing pictures on social media. The Bollywood actress recently graced the cover of Cosmopolitan India magazine. The June 2020 edition is themed as 'The self love issue' and the Dabangg girl is winning hearts with it. Earlier, she shared a snap clicked in her home for the cover, looking super sexy in white. Now, it is time for her to look super hot in black! Sonakshi Sinha Sends Out A Strong Message On Body Positivity As She Turns Cover Girl For Cosmopolitan’s Latest Issue (View Pic).

The 33-year-old star is seen posing on her terrace for this snap clicked by her brother. She wore a beautiful strappy and sheer black dress with thigh-high slits. The diva flaunts her legs and of course that kickass tattoo on her ankle. She chose to keep it a no-accessories and no-make up look with just a tinge of brown lip-shade. Check out the picture below.

Sonakshi Sinha's Gorgeous Look For Cosmopolitan India

This Message on Self-Love Is a Must Watch

Not just the cover, but in the above video, she also spoke about embracing self with the perfect imperfections. You are SO much more than all that you’ve been told you are. Read that again. Let it sink in, she says and rightly so. With so much of chatter on the social media, practicing self-love and self-care is definitely the next best thing to do. Sonakshi's these pretty pictures with the message serves the purpose.

