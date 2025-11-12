Zee Studios and Prerna Arora’s Jatadhara continues to win audiences’ hearts — and the box office! After surprising everyone with its weekend performance, grossing INR 4.62 crore, the film showed impressive consistency on Monday with INR 5.30 crore (gross) and has now delivered another surprise by collecting INR 6.05 crore (gross) on Tuesday. Strong word of mouth and its universally appealing devotional theme have clearly struck a chord with viewers across languages.

Audiences have embraced the film wholeheartedly, and the growing love from fans has only strengthened its box office hold. From Sudheer Babu’s commanding performance to Sonakshi Sinha’s menacing avatar, Shilpa Shirodkar’s powerful screen presence, and the film’s epic visual scale, Jatadhara is receiving widespread praise for its storytelling and cinematic vision.

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is a bilingual supernatural fantasy thriller that also stars an ensemble cast featuring Divya Khossla in a special appearance, along with Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora as co-producers, Divya Vijay as Creative Producer, and Bhavini Goswami as Supervising Producer.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)