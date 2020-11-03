Sonali Kulkarni was last seen on Bollywood screens as Salman Khan's mother in Bharat. But what we remember of her from Dil Chahta Hai. The girl who makes Sameer fall hopelessly in love, for real. She was a simple yet unusual actress of those times who's histrionics was enough to make anyone her fan. Many would assume she keeps her work in Bollywood to the minimum but the fact is Kulkarni has done some amazing Marathi films which are a lot better in content and context than Hindi movies these days. Sonali Kulkarni Talks about Playing Mother to Much Younger Salman Khan in Bharat

On her birthday today, we have listed down a mix of her Marathi and Hindi movies which should be part of your watch-before-I-die list.

Kaccha Limbu - 2017

Sonali won many awards and accolades for her role as the mother of a special child. She dealt with her role with so much finesse that you will feel all the emotions while watching it.

Mission Kashmir - 2000

Sonali Kulkarni may be of the same age as Hrithik Roshan but she played his mother in the film. The actress was simply fantastic as his biggest supporter.

Dil Vil Pyar Vyar - 2002

It was an amalgamation of four love stories with different conflicts. Kulkarni played the sister of a psychosomatically ill person and how she falls in love. The tussle between caring for her brother and claiming her love has been beautifully portrayed by the actress.

Dr. Prakash Baba Amte- the real hero - 2015

As Mandakini Apte, Kulkarni gave a powerful performance of Baba Amte's wife and his biggest support. It's an incredible movie as well.

Doghi - 1996

Kulkarni as Krishna was fabulous, especially the scene where she confronts her mother for saying ill about her elder sister who had to get into prostitution to support the family.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2020 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).