Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar has been a major point of discussion over the past few days, following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial speech in the Rajya Sabha. The Opposition has accused the Home Minister of insulting Ambedkar, who is widely regarded as the father of India's Constitution and often called the Architect of Modern India. The speech has sparked heated debates online about Ambedkar’s monumental contributions to India, with supporters highlighting his work in uplifting lower castes and classes, and embedding socialist and secular values into the Constitution. Amit Shah Refutes Claim That He Insulted BR Ambedkar, Accuses Opposition of Distorting Statements (Watch Video),

If you want to learn more about Ambedkar, there are numerous books dedicated to his life and work. For a cinematic representation, you can turn to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the 2000 National Award-winning biopic starring the legendary Mammootty in the titular role.

Directed by Jabbar Patel, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is a bilingual film made in English and Hindi. It chronicles Ambedkar’s life as a Dalit scholar who studied in the USA, his pioneering movement for the rights of lower castes in India, and the discrimination and insults he endured from upper-caste colleagues. The film was jointly funded by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Government of Maharashtra. Mammootty portrays Ambedkar with remarkable authenticity, while Sonali Kulkarni and Mrinal Kulkarni play his first and second wives, Ramabai and Savita, respectively. Jai Bhim Movie Review: Suriya Puts His Best Foot Forward in This Powerful and Increasingly Relevant Legal Drama.

In recent days, clips of Ambedkar’s speeches from the film have been going viral on social media, particularly those highlighting his criticism of rising fascism and caste discrimination. This surge in interest follows Amit Shah's controversial remarks. If you’re curious to watch the film, the full Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar movie is available on YouTube. Mammootty Birthday Special: From Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to Amaram, 7 Best Films of the Malayalam Megastar According to IMDb and Where to Watch Them Online.

Watch Trailer of 'Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar':

The biopic earned two National Awards in 1999: Best Actor for Mammootty and Best Art Direction for the late Nitin Chandrakant Desai. Mammootty's win was particularly notable as it marked one of the rare instances where a Malayalam actor received a National Award for a performance outside their native language (another instance being Shobana's win for the English-language film Mitr, My Friend).

