November 9 2020 marks the 30th birthday of actor Harshvardhan Kapoor. Harsh debuted in Bollywood with Rakesh Omprakah Mehra's Mirzya and Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi. His next project is the Abhinav Bindra biopic. However, on the eve of his 30th birthday, Harshvardhan Kapoor jetted off to Dubai to celebrate and was joined by dearest sister Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja. Harshvardhan Kapoor Birthday Special: Translating a Casual Nonchalance Exceptionally Well Into a Dapper, Non-Fussy Fashion Arsenal!.

And sis Sonam took to Instagram to post a lengthy birthday wish for her 'apple of her eye' brother. She also mentioned how she was thankful that she was celebrating Harsh's big day with him. Anil Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note for Son Harshvardhan, Calls Him His 'Friend and Confidant'.

Check Out Her Post Below:

Sonam wrote, "Happy happy 30th Birthday my darling @harshvarrdhankapoor , you are the apple of my eye and you know it.. I don’t know if it’s a good thing 😝. You deserve the world and more. Love you lots 🦂 ♏️ 👟 🎥 🍗 #akvsak #scorpioseason #scorpio (also I’m so grateful that we could spend your 30th birthday together. )" Earlier in the day, daddy dearest Anil Kapoor also wished his son and called him his friend and confidant. Well, happiest birthday Harsh.

