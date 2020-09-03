All Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh fans, here's good news for you. The actors are returning for the next instalment of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyar Ka Punchnama individually. Credit Kartik's popularity or the way Luv Ranjan handles his comedy script but his releases have managed to strike a chord with the audiences and their immense success at the box office is proof of that. While the actors' fans are eagerly waiting for the makers to announce the sequel of their previous releases, this recent confirmation coming from Sunny Singh has given us enough reasons to pin our hopes on.

The actor in his recent conversation with Mumbai Mirror confirmed the big development by saying, "Luv sir (Luv Ranjan who directed Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety) has something in mind, though the timelines have yet to be decided. But Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety will definitely have a sequel while Pyaar Ka Punchnama will have a part 3." Singh is also excited to collaborate with his good friend, Kartik Aaryan.

“I’m sure we will have a blast when we reunite for these films or any other. We stay close by and our families take walks together at a nearby garden. So, now we are family friends," he added while describing his enthusiasm for working with Kartik Aaryan. However, these sequels, even if finalised will at least take a year to take off. Considering Kartik already has multiple projects lined up, it will take some time before his calendar has any dates to allot.

