Well known singer Sonu Nigam sang verses from the Ramcharitmanas ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Are Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas the Same? Know the Difference Between Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayana and Sant Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas Epics.

He won an applause for his rendition of ‘Raghukul reet sada chali aayi” and the saints, in particular, were seen clapping to the rhythm. Ram Mandir Consecration: Sonu Nigam Gets Emotional After Attending Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

Sonu Nigam Sings at Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony:

#WATCH | Singer Sonu Nigam sings 'Ram Siya Ram' at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/LAYHhu2AvX — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Sonu set the spiritual mood for the event and ended his performance with Jai Shri Ram. Anuradha Paudwal also gave a rendition on the occasion.