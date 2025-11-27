The Deol family is set to host a special prayer meet in memory of legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away on Monday, just days before his 90th birthday. The event, described as a “celebration of life,” will take place today, November 27, at Seaside Lawns, Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai from 5 PM to 7:30 PM, according to reports. A touching poster for the event features a charming photo of a young Dharmendra, with the words “celebration of life” inviting close friends, colleagues, and admirers to join in paying tribute to the beloved actor.

Bollywood’s He-Man Remembered

Dharmendra, fondly known as Bollywood’s He-Man, had been hospitalised several times over recent weeks before his passing. His final rites were performed on November 25, attended by an array of film industry icons including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, and Salim Khan, among others. The prayer meet will be attended by the Deol family, including Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and other close relatives, along with several members of the film fraternity who shared a close bond with the late actor.

Sonu Nigam to Perform Dharmendra’s Evergreen Hits

In an emotional gesture, the family has invited singer Sonu Nigam to perform during the ceremony. The soulful singer will pay tribute to Dharmendra by singing some of his most memorable songs from his decades-long career. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “In a moving gesture, the family has invited Sonu Nigam to perform some of the most memorable songs picturised on Dharmendra over the decades. The singer is expected to render evergreen numbers that defined the star’s on-screen romance and charisma... melodies that generations have grown up with and still hum with affection.” The source further added, “The idea is to let music do what Dharmendra’s own films often did - bring smiles, wipe tears, and celebrate love, friendship, and togetherness.”

Legacy That Lives On

Dharmendra, who would have turned 90 on December 8, leaves behind a towering legacy both as one of Indian cinema’s most beloved stars and as the patriarch of the Deol family. He is survived by his wives, children, and grandchildren, who continue to carry forward his legacy on screen. The veteran actor will also be seen posthumously in director Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film Ikkis, alongside Agastya Nanda. The film is set to release on December 25, 2025 and is expected to be a poignant reminder of Dharmendra’s timeless presence on screen.

