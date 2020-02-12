Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Leaked Video from the Sets Shows Them Enjoying a Bike Ride But Without Helmets 

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Twitter)

One of the most anticipated films of the year is without a doubt Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi. The film brings together the killer combination of Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar and we bet fans of both the actor and director are thrilled about it. If their combination was any less exciting, there's also Katrina Kaif on board as the leading lady, which only makes things double the fun given that Akshay and Kat have starred together in several films and are one of the most loved on-screen couples. The film has already drawn a lot of attention thanks to its cast and the leaked pictures and videos have piqued our interest even more. Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar Introduces us to Bollywood's Cop Universe with Ajay Devgn's Singham and Ranveer Singh's Simmba (View Pic).

In a recent video that is now going viral from the sets of the film, Akshay and Katrina are seen enjoying a bike ride. Akshay is riding a red sports bike and as per reports, it is from a song shoot of the film. The video surfaced online recently and has been driving fans crazy, who can't wait to catch a glimpse of the film soon and are eagerly waiting for the trailer. Although, one has to notice that neither of them are seen wearing a helmet. Previously, the Mumbai Police Twitter handle has called out actors for not wearing helmets and we wonder if this video will soon be their target! Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn's New Glimpse of the Cop Universe Is Similar to Avengers Scene.

Check Out the Video Here:

Rohit Shetty's cop universe has always drawn a huge fan following from its first film, Ajay Devgn's Singham and later Ranveer Singh's Simmba. With Singham, Simmba and now Akshay's Sooryavanshi all teaming up for an incredible climax in the new film, we can't wait to feast our eyes on it. The film is all set to hit the screens on March 27, 2020.