Katrina Kaif had to give a tight slap to Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in the film Sooryvanshi. Recalling the moment, the actress said she was hesitating as it to be on the face. Sooryavanshi is all set to premiere on television. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty. Sooryavanshi Ending Explained: 5 Questions Raised in Akshay Kumar’s Hit Film That Set Up the Plot of Ajay Devgn’s Upcoming Singham 3 (SPOILER ALERT).

Talking about the moment, Katrina said, "Shooting for the Rohit Shetty film is a whole different experience, I must say." "And sharing it with Akshay Kumar made it even more exciting. I remember this one scene where I had to slap Akshay and I was hesitating as it had to be an actual tight slap on the face. Sooryavanshi New Still: Did You Notice This Common Factor Between Akshay Kumar’s Film and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba?

The actress went down memory lane and said that the scene reminded her of their 2007 blockbuster film Welcome. "And it reminded me of the time back when Akshay and I were shooting for our film Welcome. It was like having a deja vu. Anyway, we got the take, had a few laughs and closed the day" The &pictures premiere of Sooryavanshi will be on August 6.

