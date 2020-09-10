Sunny Leone has taken the internet by storm by posting some sultry pictures! The Bollywood star made sure that her Instagram album remains updated with her special moments from her life. Recently she had posted a super hot picture in monokini from her pool day out! This one is yet again from the series, this time with her husband, Daniel Weber. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber Welcome a Brand New Maserati Car! (View Posts).

The actress looked flawlessly beautiful in a black monokini with plunging neckline. She posed with her husband in the pool. She also complimented him in the caption saying, "Best thing about LA is the sunshine and this guy...lol."

Sunny and Daniel

The Super Hot Girl!

View this post on Instagram Enjoying the extremely hot LA weather!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Sep 7, 2020 at 8:04am PDT

And The New Maserati

On the other hand, the couple also recently welcomed a plush car. She posted the glimpses of their new white Maserati car, alongside which she posed happily. Life in LA is good for Sunny and we hope to see more such pictures from her daily life! Stay tuned while we keep you updated with latest trends.

