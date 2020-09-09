Sunny Leone is right now on the moon, thanks to her brand new purchase! In case you have missed it, the "Baby Doll" of B-town recently purchased a plush car, Maserati. The actress shared her excitement of being the owner of this classy four-wheeler on her Instagram post. She and her husband, Daniel Weber collected the car and posed while welcoming this new 'member.' Amitabh Bachchan Gets Himself a Swanky White Mercedes S Class Car, Pictures of His New Mean Machine Go Viral.

In the posts, we can see Sunny waiting to finally get her car home. In another one, we can see she and Daniel driving home in the mean machine. Check out the posts below.

While Waiting For Her Maserati

View this post on Instagram Exciting stuff happening!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Sep 8, 2020 at 12:39pm PDT

Tadaaa!

Earlier, mega star Amitabh Bachchan wowed his fans with his new plush car. He bought a swanky white Mercedes S class worth Rs 1.38 crore approx. The pictures of his vehicle soon went viral, making the car-lovers swoon over him.

On the other hand, recently South actor Prabhas also showed a grand gesture towards his fitness trainer. He gifted a Range Rover car to him and the fans were impressed by Baahubali star's token of respect.

