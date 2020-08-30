Ministry of Home Affairs in India announced the guidelines for Unlock phase 4 recently and while several things are opening up, the permission for cinema halls to reopen was once again denied. While open-air theatres have been allowed to reopen, multiplexes and the single screen will remain shut. This decision of the government hasn't gone well with multiplex owners and now actors and producers are also coming in support for the same. The official account of Multiplex Association of India tweeted—under the hashtag "Support Movie Theatres"—that the cinema industry is not only an inherent part of the country's culture but also an integral part of the economy, "supporting millions of livelihoods."Unlock 4 Guidelines Issued by Centre: Metro Rail, Open Air Theatres, Religious Congregations Allowed, Schools to Remain Shut; Check Full List.

The tweet also mentioned, "If Aviation, Metro, Malls, Wellness and Restaurants can be allowed to operate, the Cinema Industry too deserves a chance." Several Bollywood personalities such as Boney Kapoor, Vishnu Manchu, Abhimanyu Dassani came in support of the same and tweeted with the #SupportMovieTheatres. Netizens too have been supporting the Multiplex Association of India for the same. A Twitter user responding to the trend wrote, "The Government should support the entertainment industry too. There are many families are depending with this business. We request the govt to rethink and make a decision in opening the Cinemas." Check out celebrity tweets in support of the same. Will Cinema Theatres Reopening Bring Biggies Like Sooryavanshi On Big Screen Soon? Trade Expert Girish Johar Opens Up on This Possibility.

If Aviation, Metro, Malls, Wellness and Restaurants can be allowed to operate, the Cinema Industry too deserves a chance. #SupportMovieTheatres — Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) August 30, 2020

Come on now! With proper SOPs we should open the theatres. Nothing will ever replace the experience of the big screen #SupportMovieTheatres #SaveCinema pic.twitter.com/82sopMYXTG — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) August 30, 2020

#SupportMovieTheatres Let's make it safe enough for the public. Please reopen theatres and bring that magic back to life. — Abhimanyu Dassani (@Abhimannyu_D) August 30, 2020

Want to Clap, Whistle, Cheer, Dance in a movie theatre again. Aren’t you missing the entertainment while having a pop corn ? #SupportMovieTheatres — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) August 30, 2020

Of course movie theatres must be supported by the Government and I am sure they will. #SupportMovieTheatres https://t.co/3DMBGITx15 — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) August 30, 2020

Now that almost 'Everything' is allowed to open... It's high time to consider opening theatres too with all the safety precautions..... Too many peoples livelihood is involved in it... PLS DO CONSIDER UNLOCKING US TOO... 🙏#SupportMovieTheatres #SupportCinemas #Unlock4 pic.twitter.com/bwVfksRTbY — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) August 30, 2020

The highest tax-paying Entertainment Industry is on the verge of collapse. Its high time to open Cinema Halls with requisite SOPs in place. Requesting the kind intervention of @PrakashJavdekar Ji & @kishanreddybjp Ji #SupportMovieTheatres #SaveCinema pic.twitter.com/5zhW4P3te5 — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) August 30, 2020

Theatres have remained shut for over five months now and it is certainly a huge loss not only for Multiplex owners but several others who depend on the Entertainment industry for their living. With filmmakers and producers coming in support of the trend, it will be interesting to see if the government reconsiders.

