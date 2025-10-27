Amid the excitement surrounding the long-awaited sequel No Entry Mein Entry, Bollywood filmmaker Anees Bazmee has reportedly shifted his focus to his next project titled Ram Aur Shyam. No Entry Mein Entry is a sequel to Bazmee’s 2005 hit starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan in the lead roles. The new film was initially set to star Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor. However, after Diljit Dosanjh’s exit, the makers are now looking for a replacement. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Anees Bazmee will be making Ram Aur Shyam before No Entry 2. ‘No Entry Mein Entry’ Shelved Over Varun Dhawan’s Exit? Producer Boney Kapoor Clarifies on the Rumours.

Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh or Kartik Aaryan To Play the Lead?

According to a report in Mid-Day, Aneez Bazmee is expected to begin work on Ram Aur Shyam by early 2026. The film is reportedly in its advanced stages of development and has already started generating major buzz in the industry. According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Kartik Aaryan are being considered as the top contenders to play the challenging double role. The makers are said to be keen on finalising the cast soon.

Anees Bazmee’s ‘Ram Aur Shyam’ a Remake?

The title of the film, Ram Aur Shyam, has also sparked curiosity among fans who are discussing whether it is a remake of the 1976 classic of the same name. The movie starred the legendary Dilip Kumar, Mumtaz and Waheeda Rehman and was a big hit. However, insiders have revealed that Aneez Bazmee's vision for his film is different.

"Aneer sir has been toying with this concept for a while. The idea is not to remake the classic, but to reinterpret the twin theme for anew generation," an insider told the portal. The source added, "All three actors have a packed schedule. Ranveer starts Don 3 in January, Kartik has Naagzilla. After Ranbir wraps up Love And War he will dive into Dhoom 4 prep. The other actor on Anees sir's mind is Shahid Kapoor. If the dates work out, the film could start by February end," ‘No Entry 2’: Did Varun Dhawan Walk out of Anees Bazmee’s Comedy Sequel After Diljit Dosanjh? Here’s What We Know.

Previously, producer Boney Kapoor denied reports about Varun Dhawan's exit from No Entry 2 and confirmed that he and Arjun Kapoor are still on board for the project. "We are making No Entry Mein Entry and Varun and Arjun are very much in the film," the producer said.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2025 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).