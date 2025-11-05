Bollywood is all set to revisit one of its most emotional dramas as Khushi Kapoor steps into her mother Sridevi’s legacy with Mom 2. The much-anticipated sequel to the 2017 blockbuster Mom has officially gone on floors, with Khushi and Karishma Tanna leading the cast. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film aims to bring back the emotional power of the original while telling a brand-new story of love, justice and strength. ALTBalaji's M-O-M Teaser 2: Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh Pack a Punch as Scientists Determined to Make the Mars Mission a Success (Watch Video)

Khushi Kapoor Begins Shooting for ‘Mom 2’

According to reports, Khushi began shooting for Mom 2 right after Diwali 2025 and unseen pictures from the sets surfaced online on her 25th birthday (November 2025). Dressed casually in a sweatshirt, Khushi was spotted filming a scene alongside television star Karishma Tanna, who wore a white salwar kameez. The pictures quickly went viral, creating a wave of excitement among fans eager to see how Khushi will honour her late mother’s memory through this project.

‘Mom 2’ Begins Shoot in Mumbai

A source told Bollywood Hungama that the film went on floors last week in Mumbai and that nearly ten days of shooting have already been completed. "Mom was directed by Ravi Udyawar. The sequel, however, is directed by Girish Kohli. He was one of the story writers of the first part and also single-handedly wrote its screenplay and dialogues. Producer Boney Kapoor realised that he will do justice to Mom 2 as he knows this series well and hence, gave him the responsibility. Also, Girish has proved his worth with the Sohum Shah-starrer Crazxy, which released earlier this year," the source revealed.

‘Mom 2’ To Tell a New Story

Unlike the original, Mom 2 will not continue from where Sridevi’s story ended. Instead, it will present a completely new narrative inspired by the same core emotions a mother’s love, the fight for justice and the strength of women. The sequel will reportedly focus on two strong female characters, played by Khushi Kapoor and Karishma Tanna, whose paths cross in a story that blends heartwarming moments with emotional depth.

Makers Praise Khushi Kapoor and Karishma Tanna’s Chemistry

The makers have already praised the duo's chemistry, saying that their bond "feels just right." Khushi is expected to bring freshness and youthful charm to the film, while Karishma adds maturity and emotional balance. Together, their performances are said to form the emotional core of the sequel. There's also buzz that Boney Kapoor may officially announce the film in a grand way on his birthday, November 11. While fans are eagerly waiting for confirmation, the excitement around Mom 2 is already building fast.

Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor Bring Emotional Depth to ‘Mom 2’

Boney Kapoor, who produced the original Mom as a heartfelt tribute to his late wife Sridevi, is reportedly very emotionally attached to the sequel. The filmmaker wants to create a standalone story that continues the essence of Mom while appealing to a new generation of viewers. Khushi Kapoor, who made her debut with The Archies (2023) and will soon be seen in Loveyapa and Nadaaniyan is said to be giving her all to this emotionally charged project. With Mom 2, she takes on one of her most personal and challenging roles yet one that connects deeply with her mother's cinematic legacy. As filming continues, fans are eagerly watching how Khushi and Karishma will bring new energy to this beloved story of love, justice and redemption a fitting tribute to Sridevi's timeless performance and an exciting new chapter for the Kapoor family.

