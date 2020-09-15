Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a throwback video of the late Bollywood actor on Tuesday, Shweta took to Instagram, where she posted a video of Sushant along with actor Rajkummar Rao. The late actor is seen laughing childishly smiling while Rajkummar talks into a mic. Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘Smoking Video’ Goes Viral

"What A Heartwarming Smile," Shweta wrote alongside the image. The video seems to be from the actor's "Kai Po Che!" days. Recently, Shweta shared that more than one lakh trees were planted across the globe as part of the #Plants4SSR campaign. She posted a video of people planting saplings. Abhishek Kapoor Reminisces The Good Times With Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput On The Sets Of Kedarnath (Watch Video)

Check Out Shweta Singh Kirti's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram What A Heartwarming Smile ❤️ A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on Sep 14, 2020 at 10:38am PDT

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Prime accused and Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik, are currently under arrest as part of investigation in the case. The death is being investigated by the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2020 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).