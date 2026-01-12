Mahakumbh viral sensation Monalisa Bhosle has reached Uttarakhand to begin filming her Bollywood debut, The Diary of Manipur. The socially driven film, directed by Sanoj Mishra, has been shooting since January 3 across locations including Dehradun, Vikasnagar, Mussoorie and nearby areas. Several scenes featuring Monalisa have already been filmed in Dehradun. Monalisa Bhosle Death Hoax: Viral Maha Kumbh 2025 Girl Is Alive and Training With Film Director Sanoj Mishra for Her Bollywood Debut in ‘The Diary of Manipur’ (Watch Video)

Monalisa recently shared the first look of the film on social media, announcing that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the poster. In her caption, she wrote, “Today successful Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami ji released the first film of our ambitious film The Diary of Manipur with me actors Abhishek Tripathi, Amit Rao, Nagesh Mishra, Kashish Rajput, Deepak Sutha, Vishnu Dubey… I am thankful to all.” Several members of the film’s team and supporters were present during the launch.

The film marks Monalisa’s debut in a lead role. Actor Abhishek Tripathi stars opposite her, while Amit Rao, brother of actor Rajkummar Rao is also part of the cast. Local actor Vishnu Dubey features in a supporting role. The project is being produced and directed by Sanoj Mishra, with Punjab Singh Majithia serving as co-producer. Other key crew members include co-director Rudra, executive producer Satya, production head Pawan, and art director Bhupesh. ‘Saadgi’: Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle Opens Up About Being Offered Her Debut Song, Says She Loved the Track Instantly; Utkarsh Singh Calls It a Blessing From Mahakaal.

Monalisa has been actively sharing behind-the-scenes videos and photos from the sets. In one recent clip, she is seen giving fans a glimpse of the shooting location and interacting with co-star Abhishek Tripathi. She also expressed her admiration for Uttarakhand’s natural beauty and warm hospitality. Speaking about her experience, Monalisa said that the air, water, and people in the region are “very nice” and that the scenic surroundings have left a deep impression on her.

The Diary of Manipur is described as a film that addresses important social issues. The team continues to shoot across multiple scenic locations, with more schedules planned in the coming weeks. With growing public interest and strong online engagement, Monalisa’s Bollywood debut is already generating attention ahead of its release.

