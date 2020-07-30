Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case is taking new turns each day. In the new development on the case, it is reported that transactions were made from the late actor's bank account for actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. After Sushant's father filed FIR against her in Bihar police, they acquired bank statements of the star as they are investigating case in Mumbai. If reports are to be believed, massive transactions from his account for her personal use including make-up, parlour, travel, hotel stay, tuition fees etc. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED Writes to Bihar Police Seeking FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty to Probe a Possible Money Laundering Angle.

As per the report by Republic TV, Sushant's bank balance reduced to Rs. 1 crore in Feb 2020 from that pf Rs. 4 crores, 62 lakh in November 2019. The report also further says, "From flight tickets worth Rs. 81, 000 for Showik Chakraborty, Rhea's hair, makeup, shopping, parlour expense, worth over 1 lakh, to her personal expenses, Sushant's bank statements revealed shocking details."

Earlier, Sushant's father in his complaint against Rhea and 5 others claimed that transactions of Rs 15 crore were made in the account that had no link with the actor. On the other hand, Bihar Police met Sushant's ex girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and questioned her at her residence. There were reports that she has claimed that Sushant had told her that Rhea harassed him. The confirmed reports are yet to be out. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, 2020 in his Mumbai apartment.

