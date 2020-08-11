The mysterious case with regards to Sushant Singh Rajput's death has been reportedly handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). However, on August 11, 2020, the apex court is said to hear Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer the case to Mumbai. While fans on social media have been asking justice for Sushant from a very long time, ahead of the hearing, the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kriti urged everyone to pray on this day." I request everyone to pray for a positive outcome of the Supreme Court hearing," her message on the micro-blogging site read. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Pens Cryptic Instagram Post Ahead of Rhea Chakraborty’s ED Inquiry.

As soon as SSR's sister tweeted the same, fans left supporting comments on her post. Rhea was dragged in Sushant's death case when his father, KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna for abetment to suicide. While the case is currently investigated by the CBI, Rhea has urged SC to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai. The decision of the same will mostly be out today. Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Shares a Post Saying 'We Will Win' After ED Interrogates Rhea Chakraborty.

Check Out Shweta Singh Kriti's Tweet Below:

I request everyone to pray for a positive outcome of the Supreme Court hearing. #Warriors4Sushant #LetsPray #Godiswithus #JusticeforSushantSingRajput — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 11, 2020 Meanwhile, Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty were also recently summoned by the Enforcement Directorate at their office. On the other hand, her ex-manager Shruti Modi also was clicked while arriving at the ED office for a third time on Tuesday morning. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020. Stay tuned!

