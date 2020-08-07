Sushant Singh Rajput's death still seems like a bad dream and the pandemonium following it is only making it worse. The actor reportedly died by suicide on June 14. Recently, the actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty alleging cheating and theft and now, the actor's death case has been handed over to CBI for further investigation. The case has been widely discussed online and even who are not remotely connected to the case have been reacting strongly. A law student who had filed a PIL seeking a CBI or NIA probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death has now received a response from Supreme court. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Pens Cryptic Instagram Post Ahead of Rhea Chakraborty’s ED Inquiry.

The final year law student's PIL has been dismissed by CBI and the Cheif Justice of India also mentioned how the student being total stranger was unnecessarily interfering in the case. Responding to the petitioner's plea, Chief Justice of India said, "Who are you? You are a total stranger unnecessarily interfering in the case. Victim's father is pursuing the case. We are dismissing your petition.

Check Out ANI's Tweet on SC Decision Here:

Supreme Court dismisses a law student's PIL seeking CBI or NIA probe in #SushantSinghRajput's death. "Who are you? You are a total stranger unnecessarily interfering in the case. Victim's father is pursuing the case. We are dismissing your petition," Chief Justice of India said. — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

As per reports, the petition avers that actors who do not "qualify themselves to be playing lead roles and continue to dominate Hindi film industry for such a long time, in spite of their inherent disqualification, itself is certainly a matter of investigation. It also asked for a probe into "whether these elements have been set up by the jihadi forces/elements under a plan and/or sinister design of making this country an Islamic state."Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Rhea Chakraborty Reaches ED Office to Record her Statement (View Pics).

After hearing the petitioner's side, CJI concluded that since Sushant's father is pursuing the case and that the petitioner is a total stranger in this, the plea was dismissed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2020 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).