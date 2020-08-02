Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation took a nasty turn when his father filed an FIR with Patna Police against Rhea Chakraborty. Post which, the Bihar Police got involved in the investigation and what followed next was their constant tussle with Mumbai Police. While BJP leader like Subramanian Swamy was already demanding a CBI probe into his death probe, the recent involvement of two state police made things worse. However, the Maharashtra government is determined to allow Mumbai Police to carry on with their investigation and not let CBI get involved. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mumbai BJP MLA Writes to Deputy Commissioner of Police Regarding Disha Salian’s Phone Records and Location, 24 Hours Before Her Death.

While Maharashtra CM, Uddhav Thackeray had earlier refuted any possibility of letting CBI get involved, today Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh reaffirmed their same decision. He took to his Twitter account to condemn the demand of CBI probe and also made it clear that the case falls under Mumbai Police's jurisdiction and will be solved by them and them alone. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty and Family Left Three Days Ago in Middle of Night, Claims Actress’ Building Supervisor

"@MumbaiPolice already began investigating allegations about @itsSSR's unfortunate alleged suicide. Even if Bihar Police registered an offence in Patna, under Ch. 12 & 13 of the #CrPC it has to be investigated, inquired & tried by police & courts within whose jurisdiction," he tweeted. Mentioning how about why he thinks the issue is being politicised, he said, "the offence is committed. I condemn the demand for the @itsSSR case to be handed to #CBI. The case is now being politicised for political gains. #MaharashtraPolice is inquiring into the case professionally & are competent in digging out the truth, leaving no stone unturned!

Check Out His Tweets

@MumbaiPolice already began investigating allegations about @itsSSR's unfortunate alleged suicide. Even if Bihar Police registered an offence in Patna, under Ch. 12 & 13 of the #CrPC it has to be investigated,inquired & tried by police & courts within whose jurisdiction... — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) August 2, 2020

...the offence is committed. I condemn the demand for the @itsSSR case to be handed to #CBI. The case is now being politcised for political gains. #MaharashtraPolice is inquiring into the case professionally & are competent in digging out the truth, leaving no stone unturned! — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) August 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Bihar Police recently recorded Sushant's ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande's statement and they are planning to explore the connection between his and Disha Salian's recent death, considering she was his former manager.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2020 09:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).