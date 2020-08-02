Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary and Andheri MLA Ameet Satam, here on Sunday, raised questions on various aspects of controversies surrounding the Sushant Singh Rajput case. In a letter to Deputy Commissioner of Police (IX) Abhishek Trimukhe, Satam said many stories and theories were floating around and if the police could answer his queries, it would clear the air and pave the way for a logical conclusion in the case. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty and Family Left Three Days Ago in Middle of Night, Claims Actress’ Building Supervisor

The legislator sought the contents of Disha Salian's autopsy report, the probe into the circumstances leading to her death, including whether she had attended a party, and if so then who others were present at that gathering. Satam demanded details of her phone calls/messages 24 hours prior to her death, the mobile tower locations to ascertain who all were present and she met before her death. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Senior IPS Officer From Bihar Sent to Mumbai on Sunday to Speed Up the Investigation

He also asked if the statement of Sushant's sister was recorded to find out if he was scared of something after Disha's death and whether he had mentioned that to her (the sister). "Did Sushant use different SIMs from June 8 to 14? If so, why?" Satam queried. Satam also wanted to know whether any party was held at Sushant's home or some other location on June 13. If so, who else were present at that gathering? He also sought local CCTV footage and mobile tower locations of certain people who were reportedly present at that party.

He also sought to know whether the statements of Sushant's three servants, building security and other persons were recorded pertaining to visitors to the actor's home on June 13. He also asked about statements of his close friends, like Sandeep Singh, Mahesh Shetty and Siddharth Pithani. "Why was the body taken to Cooper Hospital, and not to Bhabha or any other hospital in Bandra close to the location of death? Has reinvestigation into the preserved viscera of Sushant ordered," Satam asked.

If these were not done then it should be complied with at the earliest, Satam wrote to the police. Satam's letter has come two days after Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and others demanded a CBI probe into the case, while actor Shekhar Suman submitted a memorandum to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on the same.

