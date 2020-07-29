Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide investigation took a new turn when his father filed an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for conspiracy and abetment to suicide. It's been a month since his tragic demise and Mumbai Police have so far interrogated more than 38 people who were professionally and personally associated with the actor. Post the FIR filed by his father with Patna police, there was a discussion happening if CBI will be called to take over the case considering two state police are now involved with it. However, Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh has refuted any such possibility. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mumbai Police Says Actor's Father Did Not Mention Rhea Chakraborty's Name In the Previous Statement.

Anil Deshmukh in his recent media interaction has completely refused any possible scenario of CBI taking over Sushant's death probe. He made it very clear that Mumbai Police will continue with their investigation and that the case won't be transferred to CBI. While the minister had earlier made a similar announcement, the new turn of events has not changed or impacted his decision in any way.

Mumbai police are investigating the case. It will not be transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI): Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister on #SushantSinghRajput's death case pic.twitter.com/RCPDDMvF2t — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

Meanwhile, a fan had recently asked Sushant's sister, Shweta about why the family is not demanding a CBI enquiry in his suicide case. Replying to his genuine query, she had said they are waiting for Mumbai Police to finish their investigation. Post which, they'll decide what to do next. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Forensics Rule Out Foul Play; Police To Focus On Abetment To Suicide And Professional Rivalry.

So far, many prominent Bollywood names including Mahesh Bhatt, YRF head honcho, Aditya Chopra, Dharma Productions CEO, Apurva Mehta, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others had been summoned by Mumbai Police for questioning and Karan Johar has been called to record his statement this week.

