Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on the morning of June 14 leaving everyone in shock. Since then, everyone from Mumbai Police to people on social media who claim to be his fans, have been busy finding what made the actor decide to end his life. Many were skeptical about the cause of death even though Cooper Hospital had revealed suicide as the reason. Today, a report in Mumbai Mirror further corroborate their findings. The daily reports that sources from Forensic Science Laboratories have confirmed that there's no possibility of foul play in Sushant's death. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara Co-Star Sahil Vaid Reminisces Working with the Late Actor

Sources revealed to the daily that Sushant's viscera sample didn't indicate any trace of harmful or toxic chemicals or drugs in it. The samples were collected a day after his death. “There was no trace of alcohol… Other tests of nails and the stomach wash also showed respectively. This shows that there was no foul play and it was a clear case of suicide. The ligature marks on the neck showed no sign of strangulation," the source added. Bandra Police has received the report as confirmed to the daily by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abhishek Trimukhe.

Now the cops have decided to 'focus on suspicions of abetment of suicide and professional rivalry', as informed by a source to the daily. They have already recorded statements of many including Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjana Sanghi, Rajeev Masand, and others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).