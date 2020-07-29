Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has opened new controversies in Bollywood industry. The actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020. After the investigation of his death take a lot of turns, the new development has stunned everyone. Sushant's father K.K. Singh has filed an FIR in the Rajiv Nagar police station here accusing six people, including actress and Sushant's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty for abetment to suicide. Mumbai Police now says that Sushant's father or sister never mentioned her name when they recorded a statement a month ago in Mumbai. Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty: Here's the List of Allegations Mentioned Against the Actress.

A source from Mumbai Police told Zee News, "We recorded the statement of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh and sister. However, neither to them took Rhea Chakraborty's name during questioning. In fact, when the actor's father and brother-in-law met Joint Commissioner, Law and Order, even then they did not mention Rhea's name."

It was further added by the source, "On Tuesday, we got to know about the FIR lodged by KK Singh and the arrival of a four-member police team from Bihar. We are investigating three of Sushant Singh Rajput's companies where Rhea Chakraborty and her brother were directors. However, we don't want to come to any conclusion due to media pressure."

Earlier, Rhea had posted a note requesting Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah to initiated CBI inquiry. She also wrote that she wanted to know 'what pressures prompted' Sushant to take this step.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).