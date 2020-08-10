Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation is getting murkier with each passing day. The actor died by suicide at his Mumbai residence but his family then filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for conspiracy and abetment to suicide. Recently the Jalebi actress and her family members were grilled by Enforcement Directorate officers in the money laundering case and now, Rhea has approached Supreme Court with a fresh plea alleging media trial and attempts to pronounce her guilty for the death of the actor. Sushant Singh Rajput Was Not on Good Terms With His Father, Claims Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut.

The FIR filed by Sushant's father was filed with Patna police, post which, Rhea had appealed to Supreme Court to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai jurisdiction. While the matter is still being discussed by the court, the case has now been transferred to CBI by Patna police. Meanwhile, Chakraborty has filed a new plea in the apex court alleging the media trial that she and her family encounter almost every day. An update on the same is awaited. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Maharashtra Government Submits Investigation Report in SC, Hearing on August 11.

Check out the Tweet

#SushantSinghRajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty approaches Supreme Court with a fresh plea alleging media trial and attempts to pronounce her guilty for the death of the actor. pic.twitter.com/nMkw7cRs2a — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty's name got embroiled in the controversy after his father alleged her of money laundering and provoking his suicidal thoughts. She even released a statement saying how much she trusts our Indian judiciary system and has been cooperating with officials since then. Since this is a developing story, stay tuned to this space for more updates.

