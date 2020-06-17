Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput's Beautiful Musings to be Honoured By His Family On a Website Dedicated to Him

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 09:21 AM IST
Website for Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the age of 34. The Bollywood actor died by suicide in his Bandra apartment, Mumbai. Everyone is yet to come to terms with this incident and the entire nation is mourning the talented star's demise. His funeral took place in the city on Monday. Fans know that the actor loved to write about his thoughts on various things. His social media was filled with his musings. Now, his family has decided to honour those through a website called https://selfmusing.com/. Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Informs Police That He Wasn't Aware of the Actor's Depression, Reveals He Would Feel 'Low'.

The late actor's official Facebook page has the details of the same. The recent post on the page reveals, "He is away but he is still alive with us. Kickstarting #SelfMusing mode https://selfmusing.com/ Fans like you were real "godfather" for Sushant. As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know. Yes, we are documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world. #AlwaysAlive #BestofSSR." A picture below has his own quote, "I'm noun in your life, verb in mine."

Honouring Sushant Singh Rajput's Musings

Indeed, what a way to respect the work that he has done till date. Of course, he was a brilliant actor and probably all have witnessed this time and again. But his personality had a lot more beautiful shades that deserve recognition as well. His films and musings, will always be cherished.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 09:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

