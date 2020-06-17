Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Informs Police That He Wasn't Aware of the Actor's Depression, Reveals He Would Feel 'Low' 

Sushant Singh Rajput's death came as a huge blow to his loved ones and fans. The actor died by suicide on June 14. The police recorded statements of the actor’s father and two sisters on Tuesday before they flew to Delhi. Till now, the police have spoken to nine people including the actor's close friend Mahesh Shetty, the actor's creative manager, his housekeeper among others. It was earlier reported that police will probe the professional rivalry angle in the case. In the recent statement given by his father, the family has revealed that they had no information on Sushant undergoing depression. Sushant Singh Rajput's Viral and Now Deleted Tweets Hours Before his Suicide are Fake, Clarifies Twitter.

As reported by Indian Express, his father K K Singh told the police that his son would often feel "low" but did not know why he was depressed. They also did not mention if they had suspicion on anyone. As per the report, the police confirmed that they have found nothing so far to indicate any foul play. The police are also expected to speak to Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty soon.

The police are also speaking to Sushant's creative manager, Siddharth Pithani to find more about the actor's finances and business dealings. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Kriti Sanon Pens an Emotional Post, 'A Part of My Heart Has Gone With You'.

Meanwhile, netizens and fans of the star seem to have declared Sushant's death to be out of the depression caused by him losing a string of Bollywood projects and are blaming nepotism for it. Celebrities such as Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt have been targeted for treating the actor badly and shunning him from B-town.

