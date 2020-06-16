Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-Based Sister Requests to Waive Off the Seven Days Quarantine on Arrival to Be with Her Family Soon

Bollywood IANS| Jun 16, 2020 01:48 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's US-Based Sister Requests to Waive Off the Seven Days Quarantine on Arrival to Be with Her Family Soon
Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs US-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, is on her way to India to be with the family. However, she is concerned about being in quarantine for seven days upon arrival in the country. She wrote on social media: "By everyone's help.... tickets to India are confirmed. I am flying on 16th, will reach Mumbai via Delhi. Worried about 7 Day quarantine period... is there a way it can be waived off? I need to get to my family soon." Vir Das on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide: It’s Convenient to Pass Off the Death of a Young Person As Depression’ (Read Tweet)

Sushant was found hanging on June 14 at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. He was cremated in Mumbai on June 15. Since then a lot of people have paid tributes to the actor on social media. "I m sorry for not being able to respond....I am trying to stay strong.... thanks for all the condolences... it is giving me strength.... Just pray for my family," Shweta shared in a post. Mithun Chakraborty Won’t Celebrate His Birthday over the Tragic Death of Sushant Singh Rajput

The family is having a hard time. After Sushant's death, his family has been struck by another blow, with his ailing sister-in-law Sudha Devi passing away in Bihar's Purnia on Monday evening as she could not bear the loss of the actor. She was suffering from liver cancer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 01:48 PM IST.

