Tabu is one of the finest actresses in Indian Cinema. She has never shied away from experimenting with roles. Be it the role of a Punjabi woman caught in the rise of Sikh insurgency in the film Maachis or a bar dancer in Chandni Bar or a police officer in Drishyam or any other complex or ordinary character, Tabu pulled off every character with sheer brilliance. She has displayed a range of emotions with her roles and that has left the audience awestruck. Tabu is a National Award-winning actress who is every filmmaker’s favourite. Some her notable works include Ninne Pelladata, Kaalapani, Virasat, Iruvar, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Hu Tu Tu, Cheeni Kum, Khufiya and many others. Tabu Birthday: Her Stunning Fashion Wardrobe With a Towering Personality Makes For a Lethal Combination (View Pics).

Tabu is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. But apart from that, this talented and versatile actress is also every photographer’s muse. Be it for a series of black and white portraits, film promotions, magazine covers or any other, Tabu has always raised the bar higher with her effortless style and grace, and her striking features. Her sharp looks and classic sartorial choices turn out to be a perfect blend during photoshoot. On the occasion of her 52nd birthday today, here’s looking at the five pictures of the stunning actress that prove she is every photographer’s muse. 5 Sarees From Tabu's Evergreen Wardrobe That Are Perfect For Your Reception Parties.

Stunning

Elegance

Glam

Beauty

Gorgeous

Tabu is one of the brilliant actresses that the industry is blessed with and she is also a fashion icon to all fashionistas across the globe. She is the epitome of grace and a beauty who has left everyone inspired. Here’s wishing the gorgeous Tabu a very happy birthday and a joyous year ahead!

