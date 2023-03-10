While a lot is being discussed how Kartik Aaryan was able to deliver a hit when none of the other Bollywood films worked, not much is talked about Tabu's ever-steady graph. The actress is consistently delivering hits, one after another but she doesn't believe in making a big deal out of it. And while her acting potential is tremendous, we won't be discussing that in this article. Instead, we'll be focussing on her evergreen wardrobe that deserves all your attention. Khufiya: Tabu Wraps Up Second Shoot Schedule of Her Upcoming Netflix’s Espionage-Thriller.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress, with her tall and lean frame, manages to nail her sarees like nobody else. One look at Tabu's previous appearances and you're convinced that she likes her sarees and picks them for almost every formal occasion. From a classic shimmery saree from the house of Manish Malhotra to a golden embroidered saree by Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla, Tabu's choices are varied and distinctive. If you're a saree lover, it's only wise that you take a look at her collection for it's worth every penny. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and have a look at sarees from Tabu's wardrobe. Kartik Aaryan Clicks Happy Selfie with Her 'Manju' Tabu at Salman Khan's Birthday Bash.

A Classic Blue and Gold Saree

Tabu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Saree, Anyone?

Tabu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Simply Chic

Tabu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Such a Beauty

Tabu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Glittery Goddess

Tabu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of her sarees did you like the most? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2023 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).