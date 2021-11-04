Tabu celebrates her birthday on November 4. The phenomenal performer who can boast of delivering multiple hits while also wooing critics with her acting abilities is not just a master on that front. Of course, she's a brilliant actress and we love to her perform on screen but she's also a diva who takes fashion very seriously. Some timeless fashion pieces and an ability to exude elegance, all day, every day, she's the name that you certainly look up to. Tabu Completes 30 Years in Indian Cinema; Actress Pens Heartfelt Gratitude Post Thanking Her Mentors.

Blessed with a tall and lean frame, slaying comes naturally to this Chandni Bar actress. We have seen her nail some traditional six yards in the past and have also seen her pull off maxi gowns at awards soirees. And each time, elegance has been her constant companion. She has a very intimidating aura around her and with a powerful persona that she carries, it certainly becomes a deadly combination well put together. Tabu's iconic outings continue to date and while she's busy delivering some fine performances, she's also juggling to stay updated on the fashion front. 25 Years of Maachis: Tabu, Jimmy Sheirgill Celebrate Silver Jubilee of This Gulzar Directorial.

As the Maqbool actress gets ready to blow some candles, here's taking a look at her phenomenal fashion appearances.

Bold and Beautiful

Tabu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot in Red!

Tabu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Saree = Timeless Fashion

Tabu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Taking Cues for Diwali Party Outfits

Tabu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Making a Statement

Tabu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Once a Diva, Always a Diva!

Tabu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pristine in White

Tabu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tabu was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, where she played the role of Alaya F's mother. She'll be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Here's hoping to see more of her on the silver screen in the years to come.

Happy Birthday, Tabu! Have a great one.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).