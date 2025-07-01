The production of Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai and featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, has officially concluded. The film, described as a spiritual successor to Raanjhanaa, is scheduled to release in theatres on November 28, 2025. The film's production house confirmed the wrap through an Instagram post, sharing a symbolic image of two bloodied hands clasped together. The caption read, "And that's a wrap on Tere Ishk Mein."

Genre-Defying Experience, Says Kriti Sanon

At the IIFA Awards 2025, Kriti Sanon spoke briefly about her role in the film, calling it a "beautiful" and "genre-defying" experience. "It's a beautiful film--something I haven't done before. Love stories are my favourite genre, and Anand Sir handles them in such a unique way. Working with Dhanush for the first time is also very exciting," she said. Director Aanand L Rai first revealed the project on the 10th anniversary of Raanjhanaa, his 2013 romantic drama that also starred Dhanush in a leading role. Speaking at the time, Rai said, "There couldn't be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, Tere Ishk Mein, with Dhanush. Raanjhanaa holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide is truly heartwarming."

The teaser released along with the announcement featured a brief, intense monologue from Dhanush, set against the backdrop of narrow alleys and rising tension. "Pichli baar toh Kundan tha, maan gaya. Par iss baar Shankar ko kaise rokoge?" he says, signalling a new and more volatile character in this instalment. The film is written by long-time collaborator Himanshu Sharma and features music by AR Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Tere Ishk Mein is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. Producers include Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.