Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Thamma finally arrived in the theatres on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, coinciding with the Diwali festivities. The movie directed by Aditya Sarpotdar is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited releases of this year, as it is a part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe franchise. The movie follows Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and Stree 2. The Holiday release, along with positive word of mouth, has led to the grand opening of Thamma at the box office. ‘Thamma’ FIRST Review: ‘Expect the Unexpected’ – Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Horror-Comedy Film Thrills With Engaging Plot, Laughs and Action.

‘Thamma’ X Review Impresses

Cinegoers who caught the early shows of Thamma took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reviews about the Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer. Social media users have been raving about the film, praising everything from the performances to the plot. The majority of reviews suggest that the movie doesn’t fall short in any aspect. Fans particularly appreciated how the director knows the art of keeping viewers hooked, while the actors delivered their absolute best.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Thamma’:

A user wrote, "It's a film that leaves you thoroughly entertained and completely satisfied. The direction is simply superb, showing a masterful understanding of how to captivate the audience and make the picture look good to everyone." Another user wrote, "Thamma’s a fun, festive escape if you vibe with quirky horror. Not flawless, but it’s got heart and surprises. Catch it for Ayushmann’s swagger and those insane plot turns."

Netizens Review ‘Thamma’ on X

just caught Thamma on its big Diwali drop, and damn, it’s a wild ride! 👀 The plot? Two lovers fighting fate, family, and some bloodthirsty Betaals. It’s ambitious, maybe too much at times, but the twists keep you hooked. - Ayushmann’s the MVP, nailing the emotional bits and… pic.twitter.com/50hYc1p3Xh — The SohilVerse 💬 (@sohilverse) October 21, 2025

‘Thamma’ Is Clean, Crowd Pleasing and Quirky

Thamma is the kind of movie that’s just plain fun to watch Thamma is a clean, crowd-pleasing entertainer — the kind of film that gives you chills, makes you laugh, and leaves you smiling by the end. It’s an ideal Diwali watch that feels both refreshing and familiar at once.… pic.twitter.com/GkIDcDhUDx — Harshvardhan Ram🇮🇳🇯🇵🇹🇭🇬🇧 ☮️ (@FaaltuBooi7) October 21, 2025

‘Explosive Action, Raw Emotions & a Cast That Kills It on Every Frame’

💥 #Thamma is an absolute masterpiece! 🎬 Explosive action, raw emotions & a cast that kills it on every frame. ⚔️🔥 The Betal vs. Bhedia clash 🩸 If you love intense storytelling & next-level visuals, this one’s unmissable! 🚨#ThammaReview pic.twitter.com/ucFmaOeAII — B.Pratap (@imbpratap) October 21, 2025

Varun Dhawan Aka Bediya’s Cameo Receives Praise

#ThammaReview: WINNER RATING- ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 4/5*#Maddock has another Winner with #Thamma This new horror comedy is loaded with thrills, action and chills. #VarunDhawan has a Blockbuster cameo and there are a couple of more surprises too. #AyushmannKhurrana enters the… pic.twitter.com/WGOV05esA5 — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) October 21, 2025

Another User Said

#Thamma has its moments the humour works, songs are nice, and the leads shine. Could’ve been shorter, but it’s still worth a watch! ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ pic.twitter.com/OJjKd3tuQW — SHIVANI VERMA (@ShivaniV2901) October 21, 2025

More About ‘Thamma’

Thamma also stars Paresh Rawal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sathyaraj, Faisal Malik, Geeta Aggarwal, and Rachit Singh in key roles. After the early shows finished screening, audiences also confirmed a cameo by Saiyaara star Aneet Padda as Shakti Shalini in the film. Varun Dhawan’s cameo as Bhediya was officially announced by the makers in the trailer. Thamma is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films and is reportedly made on a budget of INR 150 crore.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2025 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).