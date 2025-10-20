Thamma, the highly anticipated film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, is set to hit theatres on October 21, 2025. The movie is part of Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe and is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Expectations for the film are sky-high, and its Diwali release adds an extra layer of festive excitement. First review of Thamma is out, and it seems the film has truly hit it out of the park. ‘Thamma’: Censor Board Clears Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Movie for Release With U/a Certificate.

‘Thamma’ Premieres To Rave Review!

On Sunday (October 19), popular film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to share his review of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's new film Thamma. He gave the movie 4 stars and wrote, "#MaddockFilms delivers yet another winner… A delicious cocktail of humour, supernatural, and romance... Takes a completely uncharted path as far as the plot goes… EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED!"

Watch the Trailer of ‘Thamma’:

Praising Aditya Sarpotdar, the director of the film, the senior journalist said that the Munjya filmmaker has once again impressed with the "right notes". He added that Thamma’s plot is its biggest strength, keeping the audience engaged from start to finish.

Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana Shine!

Further discussing the performances, Taran Adarsh said that Ayushmann Khurrana nails his roles effortlessly, switching between fear and fun in a "pitch-perfect performance." On the other hand, the film challenges Rashmika Mandanna with one of her career’s most demanding roles, which she absolutely aces. Paresh Rawal’s acting also receives praise, whereas Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s eccentric act makes for a mesmerising watch.

He added that Thamma "slightly dips in pace in parts of the second half", but does not alter the overall impact. ‘Thamma’: Will Maddock Horror Comedy Universe Break Ayushmann Khurrana’s Box Office Lull? Check Actor’s List of Hits and Flops Since 2020.

‘Thamma’ First Review Out!

#OneWordReview...#Thamma: TERRIFIC. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐️#MaddockFilms delivers yet another winner… A delicious cocktail of humour, supernatural, and romance... Takes a completely uncharted path as far as the plot goes… EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED! #ThammaReview Director… pic.twitter.com/hkMow8xkXt — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 19, 2025

More About ‘Thamma’

Written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara, Thamma is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. The movie is the fifth film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). Thamma's story follows Alok Goyal (Ayushmann Khurrana), who secretly awakens a vampire king, Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). The protagonist later falls in love with a vampire named Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna). Thamma also stars Paresh Rawal, Faisal Malik and has special dance features by Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi.

