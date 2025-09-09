Singer Monali Thakur has been making headlines for the past few days due to rumours surrounding her marital life. The "Swaaar Loon" singer, who has been married to Swizz restaurateur Maik Richter in a private ceremony in 2017 in Mumbai, is reportedly heading for a divorce. While neither party has made any official confirmation regarding the speculations, a recent development on social media has further intensified the ongoing rumours, sparking widespread discussion and curiosity among fans and followers. Monali Thakur and Her Husband Maik Richter Heading for Divorce After 8 Years of Marriage? Singer Unfollows Him on Instagram Amid Separation Rumours.

Monali Thakur Confirms Divorce With Maik Richter?

Amid the speculations surrounding her personal life, Monali Thakur took to her Instagram stories on Monday (September 8) and shared a preview of her music video "Ek Baar Phir". The video featured intense visuals of both emotional and physical abuse, including moments of strangulation. The singer described the track as her “most personal” yet. But what exactly was she trying to convey? Was it just about the song itself, or does it reflect a deeper connection to her real life?

Monali Thakur Drops Cryptic Instagram Post Amid Divorce Rumours With Maik Richter

(Photo Credit: @monalithakur03/ Instagram)

What added more fuel to the rumours was her caption. She wrote "The Reason" while sharing the traumatic glimpse from her song. Monali Thakur's marriage to Maik Richter only became public in 2020. In today’s times, this digital move often speaks louder than words.

A source close to the couple said that "A lot has changed between them over the years, and no one talks about them as a couple anymore." The source added, "Social media cut off is a red flag. Maybe she's waiting for the right time to come forward and speak about it and its also right that way." ‘Ek Baar Phir’: Monali Thakur’s Latest Track Draws From Her Personal Journey of Past Few Years (Watch Video).

Monali Thakur has carved a niche for herself as one of the country’s leading playback singers with hit tracks like "Sawaar Loon", "Khwab Dekhe", "Moh Moh Ke Dhaage" and "Cham Cham", among others.

