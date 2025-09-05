Bollywood singer Monali Thakur, best known for her songs "Sawaar Loon", "Khwaab Dekhe" and "Cham Cham", got married to Switzerland-based restaurateur Maik Richter in 2017. The duo, who prefer to keep their personal life private, got married in a low-key ceremony in Mumbai. However, recent reports suggest that their marital life is not going well and they might soon head for a divorce. Neither of them, however, has officially addressed the rumours or given any statement regarding the same. Govinda-Sunita Divorce: Actor’s Manager Says News Was Spread by ‘Some Idiot’.

Monali Thakur and Husband Maik Richter Heading for Separation?

Monali Thakur and Maik Richter kept their relationship private for a long time. The singer later revealed that she had been married to Maik for three years and added that she would not be making her marriage official on social media. However, by then, fans had already guessed about their relationship. Now, according to a report in Hindustan Times, the couple might be separating due to issues arising from their long-distance marriage.

A source close to the couple told the portal, "A lot has changed in these years between them. No one talks about them as a couple anymore. Long-distance marriages usually do face such endings."

Monali Thakur’s Latest Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monali Thakur (@monalithakur03)

Monali Thakur Unfollows Her Husband Maik Richter on Instagram

Amid the divorce speculations, if you search for Maik Richter's name on Monali Thakur's following list on Instagram, you will see that she is not following him. Maik too no longer follows her on the platform and has made his account private. Monali Thakur has also deleted her wedding photos from Instagram. "Ye,s social media cut-off is a red flag. Maybe she's waiting for the right time to come forward and speak on it, and its alsoright that way," the source added. ‘Ek Baar Phir’: Monali Thakur’s Latest Track Draws From Her Personal Journey of Past Few Years (Watch Video).

We’ll have to wait for the couple to clarify the separation rumours. Until then, nothing can be confirmed, and hopefully, this isn’t the case.

