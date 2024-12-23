Playback singer Monali Thakur’s recent concert in Varanasi took an unexpected turn when mismanagement led her to abruptly end the show. The stage, which was poorly set up, posed a potential risk of injury, including the threat of an ankle sprain. Monali, visibly disappointed, apologised to the concertgoers for the sudden cancellation and promised that her next event would be much better, with proper amenities and infrastructure in place. “I sincerely apologise that we have to shut down this show, but I am going to come back for sure. And I hope I can give you a much better event than this. So, forgive us,” she told the crowd. ‘We Lack Live Show Infrastructure’: Diljit Dosanjh Announces He Won’t Perform in India Unless Situation Improves During His Chandigarh Show (Watch Viral Video).

During her performance, Monali Thakur did not hold back in criticising the event organisers, calling them ‘irresponsible and unethical’ for the series of issues that led to the show’s abrupt halt. Despite her genuine apology to the fans, Monali’s statement quickly garnered attention, stirring a debate over the responsibility of event management. However, the event organisers and sponsors have denied her claims, pointing out that the singer had caused delays of her own. They accused her of making them wait for over four hours at her hotel and of refusing to engage with anyone, including the press.

Monali Thakur, who won the National Film Award for her soulful rendition of “Moh Moh Ke Dhaage” from Dum Laga Ke Haisha, has long been celebrated for her versatility as a playback singer. Recently, Diljit Dosanjh raised concerns about the lack of proper infrastructure at concerts in India. During his December 14 concert in Chandigarh, he stated he would not perform in India until the country’s concert facilities improve.

