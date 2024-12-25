Singer Monali Thakur's recent concert in Varanasi had to be abruptly cancelled due to serious errors by the show's organisers. The decision left both fans and the artiste disappointed. Known for her mellifluous voice, the "Sawaar Loon" singer was visibly upset as she apologised to the crowd and left the stage, citing safety issues due to improper infrastructure. Before leaving the stage, Monali Thakur apologised to her fans for the trouble caused and promised a better experience in her upcoming concerts. Monali Thakur Walks out of Varanasi Concert! Video of Singer Criticising Event Organisers’ Mismanagement Goes Viral, As She Promises Fans ‘Much Better Show’ – WATCH.

Monali Thakur Criticises Event Organisers at Her Varanasi Concert

In a video going viral from the show, Monali Thakur could be heard saying, "I am disheartened. I am my whole team were so excited to perform here. I don't want to talk about the infrastructure. Time and again, I've said that I could injure my ankle while performing. My dancers have been telling me to calm down. Everything was a mess". Criticising the organisers, the singer said that she would be held responsible if any mishap took place and she didn't wanna risk anything at that time. Calling the organisers "irresponsible and unethical", Monali Thakur apologised to the concert-goers for shutting the show.

Monali Thakur Walks out of Her Varanasi Concert

Organisers of Monali Thakur’s Concert Issue Statement

A day after Monali Thakur's video from the Varanashi show went viral, the three-member organiser team from Back Room Entertainment released a video to share their perspective on the whole matter. In the video, a member of the team said, "We organised the show in Varanasi to bring a concert culture because people from our place to Mumbai-Delhi to attend shows. Sowe thought that Monali Thakur, who is big name in music, would be the perfect fit to start this culture in Kashi."

He continued, "We didn't leave any gap in the arrangements. Be it the stay, Sound equipment or fabrication, we did the best according to our standards." Next, a female organiser from the team levels serious allegations against Monali Thakur of ignoring the team when they waited to greet them and also arriving late for the concert. Monali Thakur was supposed to arrive at 6 PM but arrived by 9 PM. She also said that the singer's "ego was hurt" because she already had an argument with the team. The organiser also said that Monali Thakur's manager was drunk and misbehaved with one of their female team members. Monali Thakur’s Mother Minati Thakur Passes Away; Singer Shares Emotional Post.

Organisers of Monali Thakur’s Varanasi Concert Refute the Allegations

The female organizer ended the video by sharing that Monali Thakur's manager threatened them that the singer would exit the concert if they reported the incident to the media.

