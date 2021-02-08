Geetha Govindam Actress Rashmika Mandanna is making her Hindi music video debut with a peppy track titled Top Tucker and the south star's vibrant colourful look is not to be missed. The party number is performed by Badshah and Amit Uchana along with Yuvan Shankar Raja and Jonita Gandhi. Rapper Badshah has penned the song along with Vignesh Shivan and the teaser features beautiful Rashmika Mandanna in a never seen before avatar. The quirky teaser of Top Tucker features Badshah and Amit Uchana meeting their own doppelgangers from the south and glimpse of Rashmika from the teaser would make her fans go crazy. Mission Majnu: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Goes on Floor in Lucknow

Rashmika shared the song's teaser on Twitter and wrote, “Top top top tucker.. this is so exciting.. 1st time I’ve done something like this.. and I’ve got to do it with the best in their respective industries.. yaaaaay!! So exciting.. releasing soon you guys!! I know I’ll be listening to this at weddings, school functions, parties, in videos.. everywhere!! trust me you are in for a good dance number here!” Earlier, the Dear Comrade actress announced the launch of the song's teaser on Instagram and wrote, “Top Tucker

Teaser releasing tomorrow !!! Stay connected!” Sulthan Teaser: Karthi Turns a Messiah for the Villagers, Rashmika Mandanna Makes a Blink-n-Miss Appearance (Watch Video)

Rashmika Mandanna Super Excited For Top Tucker Music Video

I know I’ll be listening to this at weddings, school functions, parties, in videos.. everywhere!! 💃🏻💃🏻 trust me you are in for a good dance number here! 💃🏻💃🏻✨ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 8, 2021

Check Out Top Tucker Teaser Below:

We can't wait to see Rashmika in upcoming party anthem and the wait seems worth it. On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is all set for her Bollywood debut with Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu. The Actress also awaits the release of her Tamil debut film Sulthan featuring Karthi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2021 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).