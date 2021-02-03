Couples in Bollywood love to maintain a high level of secrecy around their relationships despite the media having all the deets. Even when they secretly get married, the press always has a wind of it. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone tried but couldn't. The same was the case with Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding. It was reported that the couple would tie the knot in Alibaug, which they did under a veil of secrecy. Just to keep the pictures from leaking onto social media, the couple instructed the wedding planners to do a lot. It even included a Non-Disclosure Agreement! Varun Dhawan Thanks All For Showering So Much Love On Him And Natasha Dalal During Their Wedding Festivities

Tina Tharwani, Saurabh Malhotra and Manoj Mittra of Shaadi Squad told News18 about the various measures that were taken to not let any leakages happen. They revealed that the wedding was planned in two weeks and the couple implicitly wanted an intimate affair. There weren't interested in any destination wedding. As for the secrecy protocols, the Shaadi Squad revealed, "There were a number of protocols we had to put in place to ensure photos were not leaked. For instance, we had Non-disclosure Agreements (NDAs) signed with numerous vendors. Plus, all those who had to be present at the main venue had tamper-proof stickers put on the front and back of their mobile phone cameras to ensure they couldn’t click any photos."

They further added, "We had put up high masking around the venue to ensure no one could climb the walls or peep through either. For the guests, we requested all to not put up any images on social media till the wedding ceremonies were over since that was what the couple wanted. Being only close friends and family, all of them respected their wishes and refrained from doing so."

Perhaps what worked for Varun and Natasha's wedding was that only close family members and friends were invited. That minimised the chances of videos and pictures leaking to social media.

