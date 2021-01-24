Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding is the hot and trending topic of discussion in the tinsel town right now. As finally, the two are getting hitched at a beach resort in Alibaug’s The Mansion House today (January 24). As per the latest update, guests and pandits have already arrived at the venue and in after some time, Varun will no longer be a bachelor. Having said that, while scrolling on the internet, we came across a report on Wedding Sutra, which says that Varun and Natasha have already finalised their honeymoon destination. And as per the portal, it’s Turkey. Yes, you read that correct! Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding: Priests Arrive at The Mansion House in Alibaug (View Pics).

The couple is said to leave for Ciragan Palace post their wedding. “The couple will later set off for a romantic honeymoon at the massive and magnificent Ciragan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul, Turkey,” mentions Wedding Sutra. For the one's who don't know the palace is among the most luxurious and expensive property around the world. Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s Wedding at Alibaug: Shashank Khaitan, Manish Malhotra Leave for the Couple’s Shaadi (View Pics).

Varun and Natasha have been seeing each other for quite a long time. Also, keeping in mind the coronavirus scare, all the guests attending the wedding need to submit their COVID-19 test results to the wedding planners before arriving at the venue. Reports also hint that Natasha is going to wear her own label and we cannot wait to see her pictures in the bridal wear.

