It's finally happening! As childhood sweethearts, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to get married on January 24, 2020, at Alibaugh, Mumbai. The preparations are in full swing and the best part is that this one is the first starry affair of 2021. Having said that, the couple will get hitched at The Mansion House beach resort. Yesterday, we got a glimpse of how the bride, groom and their fams left for the venue. And well today (Jan 23), guests have started to reach the wedding destination. Varun Dhawan Off to Alibaug After Natasha Dalal Leaves With Parents For The Wedding (View Pics).

As we've got our hands on some pictures of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan and designer Manish Malhotra taking a boat and going to Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding venue at Alibaug ahead of the D-day. With this, we can say that these two seem to be the early birds at the shaadi. More celebs are expected to arrive at the venue and we can't wait to see who's who are invited. Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding at Alibaug: Phone Cameras Strictly Prohibited at the Couple’s Marriage - Reports.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

Shashank Khaitan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Shashank Khaitan Leaves For Alibaug

Shashank Khaitan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

In the photos, we can see Khaitan in a grey tracksuit which he has paired it up with a cap and cool sneakers. Talking about Manish Malhotra, he went the chic way and amped up his look with a white wintery coat and of course the expensive Louis Vuitton bag. Bride-To-Be Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan’s Families Spotted Leaving For Alibaug For The Grand Wedding! (View Pics).

Manish Malhotra Photos

Manish Malhotra (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

A Closer Look:

Manish Malhotra (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Considering the COVID-19 situation, all the guests need to mandatory submit their coronavirus test reports to the wedding planners with an aim to be part of the big fat Indian wedding. Reportedly, the guest list consists of Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more. Also, we hear that the bride-to-be has designed her own wedding outfit. Stay tuned!

