Veteran Bollywood actress Madhu Malhotra died on March 13, 2026, in Mumbai. She was 72. The actress was a familiar face in Hindi cinema for her impactful supporting roles and particularly her memorable appearance in the iconic song "Lambi Judaai" from the 1983 blockbuster film Hero starring Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Seshadri. Madhu Malhotra's last rites were performed on March 14 at the Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai. While the exact cause of death of Madhu Malhotra has not been publicly disclosed, reports suggest she had been suffering from age-related ailments. Madhu Malhotra's family had issues a statement after her demise with public visitation and funeral details. Veteran Actress Kamini Kaushal Dies at 98; A Look at Her Iconic Career in Indian Cinema.

Madhu Malhotra's Family Statement After Her Demise

Madhu Malhotra's family issues statement after her demise (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Madhu Malhotra Film Career

Born in India, Madhu Malhotra embarked on her cinematic journey with the Ramsay Brothers' horror film Andhera in 1975. She established herself as a dependable character actress, featuring in over 100 films throughout the 1970s, 1980s, and early 1990s. Though she rarely took on leading roles, her presence in numerous mainstream productions left a lasting impression on audiences. Her filmography includes notable titles such as Vishwanath (1978), The Great Gambler (1979), Karz' (1980), Satte Pe Satta (1982), Vidhaata (1982) and Ghulam (1998). Shefali Jariwala Dies: Bollywood's 'Kaanta Lagaa' Girl and 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Passes Away at 42, Celebs Pay Tribute.

Madhu Malhotra in 'Lambi Judaai'

Madhu Malhotra's most iconic and widely remembered performance came in Subhash Ghai's directorial Hero, which launched the careers of Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Seshadri. She featured prominently in the soulful track "Lambi Judaai", sung by Pakistani folk singer Reshma. Madhu Malhotra's poignant portrayal in a gypsy-style look became synonymous with the song's emotional depth. This sequence remains one of the film's most cherished moments, cementing her place in Bollywood's collective memory. She also gained recognition for her role opposite comedian Paintal in the song "Mausam Mastana" from Satte Pe Satta.

Madhu Malhotra in 'Lambi Judai' Song From 'Hero' - Watch Video:

Madhu Malhotra's Recognisable Screen Presence

Throughout her career, Madhu Malhotra was known for bringing authenticity to her supporting characters, often working with prominent directors like Subhash Ghai. Despite largely staying away from the public eye in recent years, news of her passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences from the industry and fans alike, who remember her as a professional artiste who contributed significantly to the cinematic landscape of her era. Her work, though often in tertiary roles, ensured she remained a recognisable and respected figure in Indian cinema.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 01:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).