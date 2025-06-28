Shefali Jariwala Death: Bollywood's favourite "Kaanta Lagaa" girl Shefali Jariwala has died at the age of 42. The actress, known for starring in the remix song's music video of the original RD Burman song, which was sung by the iconic Lata Mangeshkar, passed away on June 27, 2025. The reason for Shefali Jariwala's death is said to be cardiac arrest. According to reports, her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle West, Mumbai, for post mortem. However, there is no official statement from her family yet, who must be in shock at the moment. Shefali Jariwala was also seen on the Salman Khan-hosted television reality show Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant. She had a degree in Computer Applications and started her career young..

What Happened to Shefali Jariwala?

Journalist Vickey Lalwani first reported news of Shefali Jariwala's passing away. According to the report, Shefali Jariwala was brought dead to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai, around 11:30-11:45 PM. He wrote, "Shefali was rushed to the hospital by her husband and three others. This news was confirmed by the reception staff of the hospital, who said, “Shefali had expired before she was brought in. Her husband and a few others accompanied the body.” The hospital staff urged any enquiries to be directed to cardiologist Dr Vijay Lulla.

Shefali Jariwala Passes Away at 42 - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vickey Lalwani (@iamvickeylalwani)

Celebs Pay Tribute to Shefali Jariwala

Several Bollywood and TV celebs, including Mika Singh and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, paid tribute to Shefali Jariwala after her untimely passing. Shefali Jariwala was married to Parag Tyagi since 2015. Her first marriage was to musician Harmeet Singh from the Meet Brothers composer duo in 2004. The couple divorced in 2009. Later, she married actor Parag Tyagi in 2015.

This is a developing story.

