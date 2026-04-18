Mumbai, April 18: Veteran actress Mumtaz penned a note remembering the late legendary singer Asha Bhosle, reflecting on love, loss and the quiet depth of relationships that are not meant for the world to witness. The yesteryear’s actress took to Instagram, where she shared a video from the funeral of the late singer.

“Not every relationship, not every love, is meant for the world to witness. Some bonds live quietly within the heart—where only you truly understand the depth of longing and the weight of grief for those you love. #ashabhosle jee you will be missed,” wrote Mumtaz. Asha Bhosle Demise: Zanai Bhosle Says Her Grandmother Wished People Celebrating Her, the Way She Celebrated Life (See Post).

Mumtaz Pens Note for Late Asha Bhosle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumtaz Actress (@mumtaztheactress)

Asha Bhosle lent her voice to several songs that were picturised on Mumtaz, which included tracks like “Bindiya Chamkegi”, “Jai Jai Shiv Shankar” , “Duniya Mein Logon Ko” – from Apna Desh and “Koi Shahri Babu”.

Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai. The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. Her last rites will be held at Shivaji Park on Monday at 4:00 pm. Asha Bhosle Demise: Zanai Bhosle Says Her Late Grandmother ‘Promised She’d Comeback to Her Very Soon’ (See Post).

One of the most influential singers of her time, Asha Bhosle, sang her first song as a playback for the 1943 Marathi drama ‘Majha Bal’. She is known for lending her voice to some noteworthy numbers such as ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko’, ‘Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani’, ‘Kya Ghazab Karte Ho Ji’, ‘O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan’, and ‘Ye Ladka Hay Allah Kaisa Hai Diwana’, to name just a few.

Meanwhile, the actress made her acting debut at age 11 with “Lajwanti” in 1958 and “Sone Ki Chidiya” in 1958. Mumtaz was typecasted as a "stunt film heroine", with “Faulad” in 1963 and “Daku Mangal Singh” in 1966, which stalled her career. She was then seen in “Ram Aur Shyam”, “Mere Hamdam Mere Dost” and “Brahmachari”.

Mumtaz had her career breakthrough Do Raaste in 1969. She went on to establish herself as one of the leading actress with films such as - Bandhan, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Sachaa Jhutha, Khilona, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Apna Desh, Loafer, Roti and Nagin.

After this, she went on a sabbatical of 13 years, the 1990 film Aandhiyan, marking her final film appearance before retirement. The film’s story revolves around Shakuntala and Dushyant. Dushyant's father would not approve of their marriage because Shakuntala was from a poor background.

The movie shows Dushyant's struggle to decide whether to stay with his wife or his father. Mumtaz married businessman Mayur Madhvani in 1974. They have two daughters of whom Natasha is married to Feroz Khan's son Fardeen Khan in 2006.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).